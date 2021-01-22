Analysts Expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to report $140.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $144.15 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas reported sales of $229.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $525.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.60 million to $529.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $646.69 million, with estimates ranging from $585.00 million to $733.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. MKM Partners lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 28.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after acquiring an additional 109,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at $802,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MGY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.04. 65,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,714,444. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $12.06.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

