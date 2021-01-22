Analysts Expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. Magic Software Enterprises reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $94.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,385,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 4.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 169,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 30.2% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 87,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 332.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 40,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.02. 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $832.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.29. Magic Software Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

