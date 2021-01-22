Analysts Expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.42 Million

Brokerages expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will announce $299.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $306.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $295.37 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $273.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The business had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LL shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 570.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 225,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 191,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LL traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 87,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,614. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. Lumber Liquidators has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $857.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

