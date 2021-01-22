Analysts Expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Guidewire Software posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.60 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.33.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $124.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.86. Guidewire Software has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,886.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Lavin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,385.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,021 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 8.0% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,483,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,509,000 after purchasing an additional 332,373 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,489,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,613,000 after buying an additional 66,081 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 331.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,400,000 after buying an additional 1,027,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 947.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,192,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 1,079,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 993,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,558,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

