Analysts Expect First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $169.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report $169.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $173.30 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $165.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $663.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $657.00 million to $668.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $623.30 million, with estimates ranging from $601.00 million to $637.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.01. The company had a trading volume of 290,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.34. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,807 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,221 over the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 73,003 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.