Analysts Expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.80 Million

Equities analysts expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) to announce sales of $6.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.69 million. Editas Medicine reported sales of $12.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year sales of $86.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.96 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.90 million, with estimates ranging from $5.40 million to $30.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.78. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The business had revenue of $62.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1532.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EDIT. Raymond James cut Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Editas Medicine from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

EDIT stock traded down $7.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,277,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,558. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.21. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Charles Albright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,820.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,327 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,670,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,282,000 after acquiring an additional 510,595 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $5,504,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 86,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology, which includes CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR/Cas12a, and engineered forms of both of these CRISPR systems to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

