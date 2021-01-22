Analysts Expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.88 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will announce sales of $1.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays cut Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

NYSE:DAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,568. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -429.91, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dana has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 345,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 974,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 149,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

