Analysts Expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $828.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce $828.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.85 million and the highest is $857.30 million. Colfax reported sales of $888.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.10.

Shares of NYSE:CFX traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.64. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -801.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

In related news, CEO Brady Shirley purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $269,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,990.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,880 shares of company stock worth $1,129,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,940,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,736,000 after buying an additional 2,082,069 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 2,218.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,618,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,119,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 914,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Colfax by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,086,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,601,000 after purchasing an additional 703,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Colfax by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 994,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after purchasing an additional 623,664 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

