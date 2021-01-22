Analysts Expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce sales of $4.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 232.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $14.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $14.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.22 million, with estimates ranging from $19.09 million to $32.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

CASI traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,702. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $396.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 39,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 103.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

