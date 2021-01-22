Analysts Anticipate Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.46 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce $39.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Safehold’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $38.80 million to $40.17 million. Safehold reported sales of $29.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year sales of $154.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $154.30 million to $155.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $178.05 million, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $186.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.27 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%.

SAFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,366. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. Safehold has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $76.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.43 and a beta of -0.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Safehold’s payout ratio is 73.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after acquiring an additional 312,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after buying an additional 242,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Safehold by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Safehold by 644.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 105,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Safehold by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 70,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

