Analysts Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $196.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to announce sales of $196.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $217.30 million and the lowest is $183.40 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported sales of $528.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $984.80 million to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.86 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was down 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.45.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 32,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,605. The stock has a market cap of $726.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.28.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3,822.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

