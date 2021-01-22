Analysts Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.29 EPS

Brokerages predict that Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $461.40 million for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOD. DA Davidson upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NYSE:MOD traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,663. The company has a market cap of $706.35 million, a PE ratio of -129.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.53. Modine Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $14.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 278.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 162.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 51.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

