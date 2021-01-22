Analysts Anticipate MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.10 Million

Brokerages forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report $48.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.60 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $48.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full-year sales of $191.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $193.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $186.40 million, with estimates ranging from $183.80 million to $189.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOFG. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. 56.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.36. 24,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,117. The firm has a market cap of $424.29 million, a PE ratio of 125.53 and a beta of 1.05. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.41.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

