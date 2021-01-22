Analysts Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.03 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $39.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.30 million and the lowest is $36.80 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $36.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year sales of $148.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $152.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $147.30 million, with estimates ranging from $146.00 million to $148.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%.

MBWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 507.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBWM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.67. 65,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.10. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $465.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

