Analysts Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $434.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) will report $434.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $426.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $441.60 million. Edgewell Personal Care reported sales of $454.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.37 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

NYSE:EPC opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $38.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 4,054 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $144,687.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,273 shares in the company, valued at $116,813.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 282.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 41.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.