Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Aminex PLC (AEX.L) (LON:AEX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.74 and traded as low as $0.50. Aminex PLC (AEX.L) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 2,623,895 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £20.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90.

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

