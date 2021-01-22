Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amgen by 42.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,956,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $497,356,000 after acquiring an additional 586,896 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Amgen by 68.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 979,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,508,000 after acquiring an additional 397,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 44.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,262,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,827,000 after acquiring an additional 391,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $252.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.33. The company has a market cap of $146.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

