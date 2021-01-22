AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth approximately $3,163,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 92,958.8% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 130.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total transaction of $7,602,431.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,463.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $104.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

