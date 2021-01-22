Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.92. Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 91,075 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of C$160.88 million and a P/E ratio of -98.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG.TO) (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

