Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

In other news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Heistand bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 57,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,319. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

