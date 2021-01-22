American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.91

Shares of American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.91 and traded as high as $13.39. American River Bankshares shares last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 13,834 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMRB. TheStreet upgraded American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $78.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.75.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.13%. American River Bankshares’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRB)

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.