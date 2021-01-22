American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Shares Gap Up to $2.62

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.62, but opened at $2.83. American Resources shares last traded at $2.83, with a volume of 93,976 shares trading hands.

AREC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of American Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $97.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Resources Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

American Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company focuses on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon used in steelmaking. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

