American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. 1,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.53 and a 12 month high of $37.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

