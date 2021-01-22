Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.15). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million. On average, analysts expect Amerant Bancorp to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMTB opened at $14.12 on Friday. Amerant Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.09 million, a PE ratio of 235.33 and a beta of 1.03.

AMTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amerant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amerant Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts.

