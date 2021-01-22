Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bemis Company, Inc. is a major supplier of flexible and rigid plastic packaging used by leading food, consumer products, healthcare, and other companies worldwide. They work collaboratively with forward-thinking companies to find better ways to succeed. With 59 facilities in 12 countries worldwide, Bemis offers scale and expertise that helps their customers succeed. Bemis has a strong technical base in polymer chemistry, film extrusion, coating and laminating, printing, and converting. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, Bemis employs approximately 17,000 individuals worldwide. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMCR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.90 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.09. 421,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,639,783. The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

