Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $115.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.56% from the company’s current price.
According to Zacks, “Ambarella is benefiting from its transition to a video-artificial intelligence (AI) company as reflected by its latest quarterly results. The momentum in AI business continued as CV revenues represented over 10% of total revenues. Ambarella witnessed increase in blended average selling price (ASP) due to solid demand for CV SoC (system-on-chip) which carries higher ASP compared with non-CV solutions. Nonetheless, Ambarella’s near-term performance may by hurt by continued softness in the automotive and other markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led global economic and business uncertainties. Global tariff issues, export restrictions and hostile macroeconomic conditions remain concerns. Moreover, Ambarella predicts consumer-electronics revenues to decline as a percentage of revenues over the next three years, which makes us apprehensive.”
AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ambarella from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Ambarella news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,135,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213 shares in the company, valued at $16,582.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586 over the last quarter. 5.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 306.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella Company Profile
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
