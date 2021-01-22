Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $58.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will report sales of $58.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ambarella’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.99 million. Ambarella posted sales of $57.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $219.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.80 million to $219.84 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $256.74 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $267.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.09 million.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.36.

In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.97, for a total transaction of $60,273.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 935,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,639,451.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 213 shares in the company, valued at $16,582.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,303 shares of company stock worth $8,208,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 306.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

AMBA stock traded up $4.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.71. The company had a trading volume of 881,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,950. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $111.75. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.34 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.05 and a 200 day moving average of $63.97.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

