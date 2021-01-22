ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALXO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.75.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $80.99 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $117.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.01.

In other news, Director G. Walmsley Graham purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

