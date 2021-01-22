Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Hikari Power Ltd

Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,690 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Hikari Power Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Hikari Power Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter worth $46,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

NYSE MO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.90. 71,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,054,832. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.98. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

