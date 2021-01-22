Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $446.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.83. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $451.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.