Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 215.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 29,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $1,924,197.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,886,718.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 38,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $2,525,775.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,963,124.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QTS stock opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.62 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.13.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.64). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. QTS Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.48%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QTS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho began coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

