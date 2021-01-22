Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 4,353 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,139,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,982 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $97,609,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,888,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,431,000 after acquiring an additional 996,562 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 43.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,934,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,382,000 after acquiring an additional 895,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 664.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 811,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after acquiring an additional 705,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average is $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $90.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

