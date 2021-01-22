Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 435 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,839 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $36.30.

