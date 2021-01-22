Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $367,000 Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,354 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,936,443 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $199,420,000 after buying an additional 1,786,478 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,894,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 829.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $39,907,000 after purchasing an additional 990,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,613,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of -105.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.83 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

