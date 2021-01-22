Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,438 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 18,423 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 35.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,576,000 after purchasing an additional 272,275 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 41.6% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 170,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after purchasing an additional 315,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 9.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 47,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $140.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Proofpoint news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 24,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.02, for a total value of $3,182,889.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,411,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at $408,803.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,710 shares of company stock valued at $7,373,648 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFPT. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

