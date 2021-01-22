Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $302,000 Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,267,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,209,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.52 and its 200 day moving average is $123.79. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $152.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

