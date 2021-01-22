Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 139,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 107,435 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 181.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TAK opened at $17.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

