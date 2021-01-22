Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires 239 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,796,000. Resource Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 89,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $96.26 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $97.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $76.36.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

