AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.88

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$16.88 and last traded at C$20.20, with a volume of 395132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.21.

ALA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research report on Sunday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.71.

Get AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$969.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$738.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.