Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,884.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,932.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,760.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,622.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

