Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Reduced by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the third quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,760,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,766.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,626.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,950.00 target price (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

