Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,535,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,766.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,626.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

