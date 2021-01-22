Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Raised by Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.3% of Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $6,547,000. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,804,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,891.25 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,766.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,626.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,950.00 price objective (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,843.00.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.