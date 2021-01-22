Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Allred Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.4% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.38.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.69 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $240.76. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.25.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

