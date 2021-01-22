Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in RPM International by 73.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 416.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM stock opened at $86.92 on Friday. RPM International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.72% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.51%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.