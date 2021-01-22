Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,851 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.4% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

In other news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750 over the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

