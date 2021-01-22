Allred Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Allred Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 12,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP opened at $161.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The stock has a market cap of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

