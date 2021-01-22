Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

