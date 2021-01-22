Allred Capital Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 15.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,390,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,707,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,806,745,000 after purchasing an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,320,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,831,000 after purchasing an additional 102,312 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,560,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after purchasing an additional 89,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ETN opened at $125.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $130.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.57.
ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.
In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $179,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,636.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,567,444. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.
Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.