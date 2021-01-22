Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,347 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483,717 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $892,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665,468 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 71.4% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,485,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $305,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 63.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,646,914 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $314,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,285 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in The TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,388,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 47.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,149,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $286,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,062 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

NYSE:TJX opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.44, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TJX. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.37.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.