Allred Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 40,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $466.82 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $372.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research firms have commented on AVGO. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.57.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

